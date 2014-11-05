DETROIT Nov 5 Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , on Wednesday
reported third-quarter net income of $611 million, up 32 percent
from last year.
Revenue for Chrysler, which derives most of its income from
its home North American market, was $20.66 billion, up 17.6
percent.
Last week, the parent FCA reported a 7 percent rise in
third-quarter operating profit to 926 million euros ($1.15
billion) on revenues up 14 percent at 23.6 billion euros ($29.5
billion).
The FCA earnings on Oct. 29 were overshadowed by news of the
company spinning off luxury sports car brand Ferrari as part of
a plan that includes a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue to
help fund an ambitious five-year business plan.
