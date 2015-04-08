BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it plans a $3 billion unsecured senior bond issue that may be used to repay or refinance outstanding secured senior notes of its U.S. unit Chrysler.
The bonds will be offered in one or more series, subject to market conditions, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.