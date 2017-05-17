ROME May 17 Italy is disappointed by the
European Union's plan to launch legal action against Rome over
emissions at Fiat Chrysler, the country's transport minister
said, adding authorities had from start ruled out the presence
of any cheating devices at the carmaker.
The European Union is set to launch legal action against
Italy later on Wednesday for failing to properly police
allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler
following the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal,
EU sources have said.
"I was sorry to hear that despite all the detailed
information we've supplied to the Commission and to Germany, you
plan to open an infringement procedure," Italian Transport
Minister Graziano Delrio wrote in a letter to EU Industry
Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, as confirmed by a spokeswoman.
The European Commission has been mediating a dispute between
Rome and Berlin after Germany accused Fiat Chrysler of using an
illegal device in its Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade
models. That mediation ended without fanfare in March.
"It's particularly disappointing, especially given the fact
that after the end of the mediation process, we've not received
any further requests" from Brussels.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Agnieszka Flak)