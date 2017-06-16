VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler
does not expect its diesel woes in the United States to have an
impact on its business targets to 2018, the carmaker's Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
In May, the U.S. Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler,
accusing the Italian-American automaker of illegally using
software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles
sold since 2014, in a move that could potentially lead to heavy
fines.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in Venice of the
council for the United States and Italy, Marchionne said he
expected U.S. authorities to give their approval to a software
fix proposed by the carmaker "much sooner" than months.
A U.S. Justice Department lawyer this week said it could
take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to
approve the fix.
Marchionne added that the second quarter was going in line
with expectations and confirmed the targets for the full year.
