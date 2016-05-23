(Adds details, commission, German ministry)
MILAN May 23 Shares in Fiat Chrysler
fell more than 5 percent on Monday after Germany's Bild
newspaper reported that the carmaker could be prohibited from
selling cars in Germany if evidence of disregard of emissions
rules was found.
Germany began testing vehicles of several carmakers in the
wake of the diesel emissions scandal that engulfed Volkswagen
, Europe's biggest manufacturer, putting further
pressure on a sector only gradually recovering from a six-year
slump in sales.
The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said on Sunday that several
tests by the German motor transport authority KBA had found
evidence that the exhaust treatment system in some of FCA's
models would switch itself off after 22 minutes. Emissions tests
normally run for around 20 minutes, the newspaper added.
In a separate report on Saturday, Bild had cited German
transport ministry sources as saying that the carmaker could, in
a worst case scenario, be threatened with a sales ban in Germany
if it keeps disregarding emissions rules.
An FCA spokesman reiterated that "all its vehicles are
compliant with existing emissions rules". The spokesman declined
to comment further on specific details in Bild reports.
Shares in the company fell more than 5 percent to touch a
low of 5.94 euros, but later recouped some of the losses and
were down 3.5 percent at 6.085 euros by 0920 GMT.
"Whatever the ultimate outcome of the findings, we doubt FCA
would be fully prohibited from selling cars in Germany, given
that Volkswagen was allowed to continue selling cars even as
defeat devices were found in some of its cars," UBS analysts
said in a report.
Germany is FCA's second biggest market in Europe after
Italy.
FURTHER CHECKS
Engine management systems and software have come under
increased scrutiny since the VW scandal broke last September.
Though no other carmaker has been found using the "defeat
device" software employed by VW, regulators and environmental
groups have criticised the wide use of engine management systems
which switch off treatments for reducing emissions in order to
improve performance and increase the interval between services.
Germany's transport ministry confirmed it had sent emissions
data for some FCA models to the Italian authorities and the
European Commission for checks. The authorities have been asked
to evaluate the data and take appropriate actions, it added.
The ministry said FCA declined to cooperate with the
investigation after the carmaker did not attend a meeting with
the German authorities scheduled for last week.
However, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said
last week German authorities should address the issue by
contacting Italian regulators and not the company
directly.
The European Commission is making checks on the matter, a
spokeswoman said. She added that the Commission had asked all
member states to investigate for the possible presence of defeat
devices and is examining the findings before making a comment on
the test results.
