ROME Jan 12 Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday that the car models that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says used a software that allowed excess diesel emissions to go undetected are not road tested or sold in Italy.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat Chrysler it believes its undeclared auxiliary emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law.

In June, the same ministry said that Fiat Chrysler diesel engines sold in Italy were tested, and that they comply with emissions regulations. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)