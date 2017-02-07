MILAN Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler reiterated
its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with applicable
emissions requirements, a spokesman said on Tuesday after the
French authorities referred the carmaker's case for possible
prosecution.
The FCA spokesman added the group had not yet been informed
of the facts behind the French allegations, but looked forward
to having the opportunity to respond.
He said the company had already provided some information to
the French authorities which showed that the results of some of
their tests did not correspond with those done by the Italian
ministry of transport and the carmaker itself.
The FCA spokesman said the company had reservations about
tests carried out on a single vehicle sample and according to
testing methodologies the group said were not provided for by
current regulations. He added the carmaker would cooperate with
the investigation and remained confident the matter would be
clarified in due course.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)