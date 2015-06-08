MILAN, June 8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
will create 1,100 new jobs at various plants
in Italy this year, its European operations head Alfredo
Altavilla told unions on Monday, in comments later confirmed by
the company.
Out of the new posts, 600 will be at FCA's Melfi plant,
which produces the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade models. Other 200
will be at the Sevel plant, 170 at Verrone, 50 each at Cassino
and Termoli and the remaining 30 at Cento.
The company also confirmed 1,550 employees hired at Melfi
earlier this year will be put on permanent contracts.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)