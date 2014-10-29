(Corrects to show that 80 pct of Ferrari shares will be
distributed among FCA shareholders)
MILAN Oct 29 Fiat Chrysler
said on Wednesday it would spin off luxury carmaker Ferrari and
list a 10 percent stake on the market as it seeks to raise
funding for its ambitious 48-billion euro ($61 billion) growth
plan.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said the board had
mandated its management to complete the spin-off next year. It
said its remaining 80 percent Ferrari stake would be distributed
among FCA shareholders - who include the Agnelli family which
founded Fiat.
The group, which moved its own primary listing to New York
on Oct. 13, expects the Ferrari shares to be listed in the
United States and possibly a European exchange.
"As we move forward to secure the 2014-2018 Business Plan
and work toward maximizing the value of our businesses to our
shareholders, it is proper that we pursue separate paths for FCA
and Ferrari," FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in a
statement.
FCA's Milan-listed shares, which fell after the company
earlier reported third-quarter results and higher-than-expected
debt, rose 5 percent before trading was suspended due to
excessive volatility.
(1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)