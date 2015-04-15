AMSTERDAM, April 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
does not expect to sell more than 10 percent
of its Ferrari subsidiary in a planned initial public offering,
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday, in a change
of heart from a month ago.
Marchionne said last month Fiat Chrysler could sell more
than 10 percent of the luxury unit to boost liquidity in the
shares.
"I don't believe we will go above 10 percent," Marchionne
said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event in Amsterdam, but
added that no final decision had been taken.
A higher stake sold in the market would have reduced the
number of shares in Ferrari that will go to current Fiat
Chrysler shareholders, including Fiat's founding Agnelli family,
which has long been keen to protect its most prized jewel.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)