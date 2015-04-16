AMSTERDAM, April 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
has no plans to list any other brand from its
portfolio besides luxury unit Ferrari, FCA Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne told a shareholder meeting on Thursday.
The carmaker decided last year to spin off Ferrari, sell a
10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest
of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car brand to its
shareholders as it seeks to unlock value at both FCA and
Ferrari.
The decision had sparked speculation in the industry over
whether the company might also consider listing other units,
especially luxury brand Maserati or sporty Alfa Romeo.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)