MILAN Dec 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
denied on Thursday a media report which
suggested it was considering to move the tax residence of its
luxury sportscar unit Ferrari outside Italy.
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in October he would spin off
Ferrari from the group next year, sell a 10 percent stake via a
public offering and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the
unit to its shareholders.
"These rumours have no grounds," the carmaker said in a
statement. "There is no intention to move the tax residence of
Ferrari SpA outside Italy, nor is there any project to
delocalize its Italian operations, which will continue to be
subject to Italian tax jurisdiction."
