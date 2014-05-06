May 6 Newly merged Fiat Chrysler
unveiled its long-awaited five-year plan on Tuesday, with Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne under pressure to show he can
translate years of canny dealmaking into a thriving global autos
business.
Here are the highlights so far:
JEEP:
* Global Jeep sales seen rising to 1.9 million vehicles by
2018 from 732,000 in 2013
* Company says on track to achieve 1 million Jeep sales this
year
* Says Jeep manufacturing to expand to 10 plants in six
countries, including Brazil and China, from current four U.S.
plants
"China and Brazil are forecast to represent 32 percent of
the global (SUV) market, and today we're a niche player because
we are an import-only brand," said Jeep brand boss Mike Manley.
"Now, with the full merger of Fiat Chrysler and the
investment that Fiat has already made, we are in a position to
rapidly eradicate that," he said on plans to expand production
outside the United States.
CHRYSLER:
* Global Chrysler sales seen rising to 800,000 vehicles by
2018 from current 350,000
The company expects the Chrysler brand "to grow from 350,000
units sold in 2013 to over 800,000 units by 2018, effectively
returning the Chrysler brand to the volumes and share it has
achieved in the past," said Chrysler brand boss Al Gardner.
FIAT CHRYSLER IN NORTH AMERICA:
* Fiat Chrysler sees group's total North American sales at
3.1 million vehicles by 2018 from 2.1 million in 2013
DODGE:
* U.S. sales seen rising to 600,000 by 2018 from 596,300 in
2013
FIAT:
* Global Fiat sales seen rising to 1.9 million vehicles by
2018 from 1.5 million in 2013
* Most growth of brand volumes expected in Asia-Pacific
region
* Fiat Chrysler sees its EMEA region operations exporting
around 40 pct of its production in 2018
"In Europe the mass market brands are challenged. No margins
so no margins for error," said Fiat brand chief Olivier
Francois.
"There is no easy fix. We are all realising that
notwithstanding Fiat's great European history, things have
changed," he said.
"The volumes in EMEA clearly reflect our cautious approach,"
he said. (EMEA sales of Fiat brand are expected to stay about
flat between 2013 and 2018 at around 700,000 vehicles)
On Latin America sales: "In Latam, there is one objective:
Stay on top in Brazil."
ALFA ROMEO:
* Alfa Romeo sales seen at 400,000 vehicles in 2018 from
74,000 in 2013
* Company will spend 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) by 2018
developing brand
* Will introduce eight new Alfa Romeo models between late
2015 and 2018
* Company sees Alfa Romeo sales in N. America at 150,000
vehicles by 2018, up from none last year
Alfa Romeo brand head Harald Wester said while Alfa Romeo
often won on the track in Grand Prix races, it failed to execute
the old automaker adage of "win on Sunday, sell on Monday".
Alfa must "institute the rigour, the discipline and the
measurements to meet the target of the first start of (new
model) production in the second half of 2015 and launch eight
products," he said.
"We realised that we needed a radical solution ... that
would resist the conformist pressure that a mass car producer
would exert, we did not want AR to be bound by traditional
processes. We wanted Alfa to benchmark itself against the best
that the German automotive industry had to offer."
MASERATI:
* Maserati sales seen rising to 75,000 in 2018 from 15,400
in 2013
* Maserati revenue seen rising to more than 6 billion euros
by 2018 from 1.7 billion in 2013
* Maserati capex seen at more than 2 billion euros from
2014-18
"Maserati will deliver double-digit margins throughout the
entire plan (up to 2018)," Wester said.
FERRARI:
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne says Ferrari is not for sale.
Marchionne said there was a "wilful and intentional" plan to
keep production at 7,000 to maintain Ferrari's "uniqueness and
exclusivity."
($1 = 0.7205 euro)
(Compiled by Pravin Char, Mark Potter and Matthew Lewis)