DETROIT May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
on Thursday said production of its popular
Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs has been curtailed this
week because of a parts shortage.
Both shifts at an FCA plant in Toledo, Ohio were canceled on
Wednesday and Thursday after a few hours were cut from each
shift on Tuesday, said an FCA spokeswoman.
She said she did not know whether production would resume on
Friday and that production decisions would be made on a
"shift-by-shift basis."
Also, she said, Grand Cherokee production at the Jefferson
North Assembly Plant in Detroit was curtailed on Wednesday when
both of the shifts there were cut by a few hours. Production of
Grand Cherokee SUVs at that plant was back to normal on
Thursday, she said.
Automotive News, which reported the production issues
earlier on Thursday, said there is a shortage of steering wheels
from a Mexico plant owned by Key Safety Systems, a
Michigan-based auto supplier. The FCA spokeswoman said only that
the parts were coming from Mexico and would not confirm the name
of the supplier.
Production of the Jeep Wrangler SUV, also assembled in
Toledo, was not affected by the parts shortage.
The Cherokee is the top-selling Jeep model and second
best-selling Fiat Chrysler model in the U.S. market behind the
Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Grand Cherokee is the second
best-selling Jeep in the U.S. market.
