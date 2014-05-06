DETROIT May 6 Fiat Chrysler expects annual global sales of its Jeep sport utility vehicles (SUV) to rise to 1.9 million cars by 2018 from 732,000 sold last year, boosted by new plants in Asia and Latin America, the unit's head said on Tuesday.

Mike Manley, the head of the Jeep brand, said the group was also on track to reach an ambitious target of 1 million vehicles sold this year.

" All of that growth is coming from where the opportunities lie," Manley told an investor presentation in Detroit.

Manley said the company, which currently builds Jeeps at four plants in the United States, would increase the number of manufacturing operations to 10 plants in six countries over the five-year period.

The plants outside North America, including already announced plans for new Jeep factories in Brazil and China, are expected to produce around half of the Jeeps expected by 2018. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)