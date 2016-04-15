AMSTERDAM, April 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
sees Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford
as the remaining potential merger candidates after its
attempt to tie-up with GM was rebuffed, FCA Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
Marchionne also said the Koreans were among the big players
in the industry with whom there would be sufficient synergies to
make a merger worthwhile, but added "the Koreans don't get
married". The main big South Korean player is Hyundai Motor Co
.
"The door (on M&A) never closed, the need to consolidate
does not go away" he told journalists on the sidelines of a
shareholder meeting in Amsterdam.
He said he would be the one doing the merger if it happens
during his tenure, which runs until the end of 2018, but if it
is later than that, it would be "other people's problem".
