* Exor open to diluting FCA stake in case of good deal
* FCA approached more than one car company to seek deal
* FCA has "good prospects" says chairman Elkann
TURIN, May 29 An email sent by Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne to General Motors
(GM) about a possible merger was not the only such
conversation FCA has had with other industry players, the
Italian-American carmaker's chairman said on Friday.
The New York Times reported on Saturday that Marchionne had
emailed GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in March suggesting the
two companies combine, but was rebuffed.
Marchionne said on Thursday only that he writes "lots of
emails", but Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann confirmed the
email had been sent.
"It was not the only email, it was not the only
conversation," Elkann told reporters, referring to discussions
about possible tie-ups.
Reuters reported in April, citing sources familiar with the
situation, that Marchionne was hoping for a big deal, possibly
in the United States, to plug the carmaker's weaknesses and
cement his legacy before stepping down in early 2019.
Marchionne and Fiat's founding Agnelli family are showing
particular interest in GM, sources told Reuters at the time,
after the U.S. carmaker's move to tie up with France's Peugeot
failed.
Asked if FCA would consider a hostile bid for GM or other
players in the sector, Elkann said the company would "act with
determination if there are the prerequisites to do something
that makes sense", without giving any details.
However, the world's seventh-largest carmaker may have
trouble finding a partner. Its debts rank among the highest in
the industry, it barely breaks even in Europe and it is expected
to burn cash for years. It is also smaller than most rivals.
KEY OBSTACLE
FCA's stock market value of $20.69 billion is far below GM's
$58.48 billion and Volkswagen's 106.6 billion euros
($117 billion), ThomsonReuters data shows.
It may be able to persuade smaller companies like Peugeot
, whose market value is 15.08 billion euros, to talk,
though a key obstacle to any combination would be the issue of
closing factories in Europe to achieve cost savings.
Peugeot chief Carlos Tavares was quoted saying earlier this
year it was too early to talk about a merger, wanting to focus
on his own recovery first.
Nonethless, Marchionne has repeated calls for shrinking the
number of players in the global auto industry to help sustain
the heavy investments needed to meet demands for cleaner, safer
vehicles.
Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family that controls Fiat
Chrysler via its Exor holding company, said he
supported Marchionne's call for consolidation, which he hoped
would spark a debate in the industry.
He said he had no doubt consolidation would happen, but
declined to comment on an ideal partner for Fiat Chrysler or
other possible combinations in the sector.
Elkann reiterated Exor would be open to diluting its stake
if it meant boosting the carmaker's fortunes. "Exor and my
family ... will not be an impediment to a good transaction for
FCA," he said.
Elkann said the carmaker had "very good prospects" given
Fiat's merger with Chrysler and the new models it has been
bringing out as part of a five-year investment plan that aims to
increase annual sales to 7 million vehicles by 2018.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
