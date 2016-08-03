MILAN Aug 3 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
rose more than 8 percent on Wednesday after a
Bloomberg report said Samsung Electronics was in
advanced talks to buy some or all of the operations of its parts
maker Magneti Marelli.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) declined to comment on the report.
Samsung could not immediately be reached for comment.
The source-based report said Samsung was particularly
interested in Magneti Marelli's lighting, in-car entertainment
and telematics business and could consider an acquisition of the
whole company.
The deal could be worth more than $3 billion with a goal of
closing this year, the agency added.
Sources told Reuters last year that FCA was considering
whether to sell the auto parts maker after receiving interest
from potential buyers.
One of the people added at the time that the carmaker had
rebuffed one offer as it was not willing to sell the unit for
less than 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion).
FCA shares, which fell as much as 2.7 percent earlier in the
session, were up 9 percent by 1021 GMT, on track for its biggest
one-day gain since October 2014.
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Vincent Lee in Seoul)