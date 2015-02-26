MILAN Feb 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has increased his
voting stake in the carmaker to nearly 1 percent after
benefiting from a stock grant plan, just as the company readies
to spin off luxury brand Ferrari.
The stake makes him one of the largest individual
shareholders in FCA, the world's seventh-biggest
carmaker, whose share price has soared 75 percent since the
Ferrari spin-off was announced in October.
A higher stake will also increase Marchionne's sway at
Ferrari, of which he is the chairman. As part of the spin-off,
only 10 percent of Ferrari will be offered to the market, with
the remainder of FCA's stake in the iconic brand distributed to
current FCA shareholders.
The divorce from Ferrari will also pave the way for a tie-up
between FCA and another global carmaker as the industry embarks
on a much-needed consolidation to cut costs, analysts have said.
Marchionne now holds 14.4 million common shares in the
company, a filing this week with Dutch market regulator AFM
showed, after receiving 2.3 million shares in a final instalment
of a stock grant programme approved in 2012.
The shares bonus had a total value of 31.2 million euros
($35 million) at Wednesday's closing price.
This equates to a 0.85 percent voting stake based on FCA's
total share capital of 1.69 billion shares, including loyalty
shares, according to Reuters calculations. The 62-year-old holds
1.1 percent of FCA if only common shares are counted.
Marchionne is widely credited with turning around the
fortunes of both Fiat and its U.S. arm Chrysler and has been the
CEO of both since Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy in 2009.
Fiat took full control of Chrysler last year and the merged
FCA moved its primary listing to New York in October. Marchionne
has vowed to stay at the helm of FCA until 2018.
Marchionne plans to invest 48 billion euros over five years
to 2018 to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into global brands
that will allow FCA to rival Volkswagen and BMW
by strengthening its position in the fast-growing and
high-margin market for premium cars.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by
Mark Potter)