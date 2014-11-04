MILAN Nov 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has nearly doubled his
voting stake in the carmaker after exercising stock options and
cashing in on a share price jump after a plan to spin off
Ferrari was unveiled last week.
The company said in a statement that Marchionne holds 12.1
million common shares after all the transactions.
This equals a 0.75 percent voting stake based on a total
share capital of 1.6 billion shares, including loyalty shares,
according to Reuters calculations, and compares to a 0.4 percent
voting stake Marchionne held previously.
Marchionne first exercised options that were due to expire
on Nov. 3 for 6.25 million shares and the same number of shares
in CNH Industrial, the truck and tractor maker that was
spun off from the Fiat group, at a total price of 83.6 million
euros ($105 million), filings with Dutch market regulator AFM
showed.
The shares were then sold on Oct. 30-31 at a total price of
94.3 million euros, according to the records, allowing
Marchionne to benefit from a share price surge following the
Ferrari announcement on Oct. 29.
FCA said that Marchionne later exercised his remaining 10.67
million stock options but only a portion of those shares were
then sold "for the sole purpose of funding the strike price and
meeting the relevant tax liabilities," the company added.
Marchionne said last week he would spin off Ferrari from the
group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and
distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car
brand to its shareholders.
The spin-off is part of a bigger capital-raising plan that
also includes a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue to help cut
debt and fund an ambitious business plan at the world's
seventh-largest carmaker. The stock jumped nearly 19 percent on
the announcements.
FCA, which moved its primary share listing to New York last
month, wants to invest 48 billion euros ($61 billion) over the
next five years to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into
global brands and rival Volkswagen and BMW
by strengthening its position in the fast-growing and
high-margin market for premium cars.
(1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)