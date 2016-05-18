May 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Wednesday it will recall 506,420 of its popular
Jeep Wrangler SUVs because off-road driving may cause the
driver-side air bag not to open in a crash.
Fiat Chrysler is not aware of any injuries or crashes
related to the issue, the company said in a statement on its
North American website.
A clockspring located in the steering wheel that forms part
of the circuit that helps control air bag function can, if
driven off-road extensively or with the Wrangler's top or doors
removed, keep the driver-side air bag from deploying in a crash,
the company said.
The Wrangler is marketed as a rugged off-road vehicle.
If this clockspring issue is present, the air bag warning
lamp is illuminated and if that occurs, owners are advised to
contact their dealers.
Globally, 498,985 Wrangler SUVs from 2007 to 2010 model
years are affected by the recall, including 392,464 in the
United States; 35,412 in Canada; 8,529 in Mexico; and 62,580
outside North America. Another 7,435 from 2011 to 2016 model
years equipped with right-hand drive for special duty in the
United States.
Separately, Fiat Chrysler said it would recall 80,474 Fiat
500 subcompact cars from the model years 2012 to 2016 because of
potentially defective clutch operation in manual shift cars.
The company said it is not aware of any injuries or crashes
related to the clutch issue. Of the cars recalled, 39,217 are in
the United States; 7,834 in Canada; 7,155 in Mexico; and 26,268
outside North America.
