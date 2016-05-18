May 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it will recall 506,420 of its popular Jeep Wrangler SUVs because off-road driving may cause the driver-side air bag not to open in a crash.

Fiat Chrysler is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue, the company said in a statement on its North American website.

A clockspring located in the steering wheel that forms part of the circuit that helps control air bag function can, if driven off-road extensively or with the Wrangler's top or doors removed, keep the driver-side air bag from deploying in a crash, the company said.

The Wrangler is marketed as a rugged off-road vehicle.

If this clockspring issue is present, the air bag warning lamp is illuminated and if that occurs, owners are advised to contact their dealers.

Globally, 498,985 Wrangler SUVs from 2007 to 2010 model years are affected by the recall, including 392,464 in the United States; 35,412 in Canada; 8,529 in Mexico; and 62,580 outside North America. Another 7,435 from 2011 to 2016 model years equipped with right-hand drive for special duty in the United States.

Separately, Fiat Chrysler said it would recall 80,474 Fiat 500 subcompact cars from the model years 2012 to 2016 because of potentially defective clutch operation in manual shift cars.

The company said it is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the clutch issue. Of the cars recalled, 39,217 are in the United States; 7,834 in Canada; 7,155 in Mexico; and 26,268 outside North America.

