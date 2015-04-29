(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

MILAN, April 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported slightly lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit, as strong performance in North America was partially offset by continued weak conditions in Latin America.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance.

The world's seventh-largest carmaker, which moved its primary listing to New York in October and is due to spin off luxury unit Ferrari later this year, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 800 million euros ($879 million), up from 655 million euros last year. This compares with an analyst consensus forecast of 813 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Revenues rose 19 percent to 26.4 billion euros. Net industrial debt stood at 8.6 billion euros at the end of March, up from 7.65 billion at the end of last year. ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)