MILAN Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
on Wednesday reported better-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter operating profit as strong results from North
America and improving operations in Europe offset weakness in
Latin America and Asia.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted operating
profit for the October-December period rose to 1.64 billion
euros ($1.78 billion) from 1.18 billion the previous year and
compared with an analyst consensus forecast of 1.3 billion
euros. Sales rose percent to 30.1 billion euros from 27.1
billion, above expectations.
The fourth-quarter numbers still included luxury unit
Ferrari, which was spun off at the start of this year. Excluding
Ferrari, adjusted operating profit in the quarter stood at 1.53
billion euros, while sales were at 29.4 billion euros.
Net industrial debt fell to 6 billion euros at the end of
2015, down from 7.85 billion at the end of September. Including
the effect of Ferrari's spin-off, net debt fell to 5 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)