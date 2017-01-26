MILAN Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
expects to nearly halve net debt to below 2.5 billion
euros ($2.68 billion) this year - more than expected - as the
company is in a race against time to prove it can turn cash
positive by the end of 2018.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker already cut
debt to 4.59 billion euros by the end of December, beating
analysts consensus expectations of 4.86 billion euros, according
to a Thomson Reuters poll.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) and revenues for the October-December period rose 1
percent to 1.55 billion euros and 29.7 billion euros,
respectively, a notch below consensus forecasts.
Shares in the company rose sharply after the results and the
full-year guidance, trading up 4.5 percent at 10.7 euros by 1057
GMT.
The carmaker said it expects 2017 adjusted EBIT of more than
7 billion euros, up from 6 billion euros last year, while sales
are expected to rise to between 115-120 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9333 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)