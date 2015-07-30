MILAN, July 30 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
on Thursday improved its full-year guidance for
revenues and adjusted operating profit after
better-than-expected second-quarter results, thanks to strong
performance in North America.
Milan-listed shares in FCA were briefly halted from trading
for excessive gains and were up nearly 5 percent at 1245 GMT.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker, which moved
its primary listing to New York in October and is due to spin
off luxury unit Ferrari later this year, reported second-quarter
adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 1.525 billion euros
($1.67 billion), up from 968 million euros last year.
That compared with an analysts consensus forecast of 1.1
billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose 25 percent to 29.2 billion euros, while net
industrial debt stood at 8 billion euros at the end of June,
compared with 8.6 billion at the end of March.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)