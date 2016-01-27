* Raised targets reflect better US, Europe
* Raises Jeep SUV sales expectations
* Sees much higher net cash position in 2018
(Recasts with updated business plan)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
raised the financial targets of its turnaround plan on
Wednesday following a better-than-expected performance in North
America and Europe and strong sales of its Jeep SUVs.
However, the world's seventh-largest carmaker reduced its
profit margin forecast for Latin America given tough market
conditions in Brazil and uncertain prospects for recovery there.
FCA also said that while it was committed to the
relaunch of Alfa Romeo, one of the cornerstones of its business
plan along with Jeep and Maserati, the sporty brand's planned
product line up would only be completed by mid-2020.
The carmaker said it now saw adjusted operating profit of
8.7-9.8 billion euros in 2018 and revenues of around 136 billion
euros, up from previous forecasts of 8.3-9.4 billion and around
129 billion respectively.
The comparison forecasts have been updated to exclude luxury
unit Ferrari, which was spun off at the start of this year.
The upgrade came as a surprise to financial markets, with
most analysts forecasting the turnaround plan would fall short
of its initial goals due to model delays, deferred investments
and slowing demand in Asia and Latin America.
"These targets were revised upwards when previous targets
were already well above consensus," one trader said.
At 1545 GMT, FCA's shares in Milan were flat, broadly in
line with European blue-chips.
FCA said it also expected to have net cash of 4-5 billion
euros at the end of its 2014-18 plan, much higher than the
previous forecast of 1.9-2.4 billion.
Earlier, the company reported a 39 percent rise in
fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit to 1.64 billion euros,
beating analysts' average forecast of 1.3 billion. Sales rose 11
percent to 30.1 billion euros, also above expectations.
Traders said that while the quarterly performance was very
strong and the company impressed with its debt cutting efforts,
the guidance for this year was cautious. FCA forecast an
adjusted operating profit of more than 5 billion euros and net
debt falling to below 5 billion euros for 2016.
"The question remains how FCA will fare should the U.S.
market turn," another trader said.
FCA's North American operations accounted for nearly 85
percent of group profits last year, helped by higher sales of
Jeep SUVs and RAM trucks, as well as favourable currency moves.
Its adjusted operating margin in the region rose to 7.1
percent in the last quarter as the company seeks to close the
gap with larger U.S. rivals GM and Ford.
The fourth-quarter numbers still included luxury unit
Ferrari. Adjusting for that, net industrial debt fell to 5
billion euros from 7.85 billion at the end of September.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo in
Milan and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Keith Weir and
Mark Potter)