* Q3 adj. operating profit up 29 pct to 1.5 bln euros
* FCA CEO excludes asset disposals this year
* FCA vows to close margin gap with U.S. rivals by 2018
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
has nudged up its full-year profit forecast
for the second time this year after strong demand for Jeep SUVs
boosted quarterly earnings and margins improved in North
America.
Reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said he was also optimistic about reducing net
debt to below 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion) by the end of this
year, due to operational improvements alone as the company was
unlikely to make any asset sales this year.
"There is nearly 100 percent certainty that no (sales) deal
will happen in the fourth quarter of this year," Marchionne told
analysts on a post-results conference call.
FCA's components businesses Magneti Marelli and Comau have
attracted interest from the likes of Samsung Electronics
and Shanghai Electric, sources familiar
with the matter have said.
A deal could help FCA cut what is one of the highest debt
piles in the industry, but Marchionne said that while there had
been several approaches and talks continued from time to time,
he had "never indicated that any of the assets were for sale".
LUCRATIVE SUVS
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted earnings
before interest and tax rose 29 percent in the third quarter to
1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), above the average forecast of
1.4 billion given in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts. Sales were
flat at 26.8 billion euros, slightly below expectations.
FCA is investing billions of dollars to capture a bigger
share of the lucrative SUV and pick-up truck markets in North
America and is discontinuing production of low margin cars such
as the Chrysler 200 and the Dodge Dart.
North America accounted for 85 percent of quarterly profit,
but analysts remain concerned about market demand peaking as
pricing in the region is increasingly under pressure.
"We believe negative SUV and pick-up pricing will be one of
the negative surprises in the industry in 2017," Stuart Pearson,
an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said in a note.
FCA's Milan-listed shares remained volatile after the
results and closed up 0.9 percent at 5.95 euros, off an earlier
high of 6.12 euros but above the day's low of 5.88 euros.
U.S. car sales in 2016 are expected to near last year's
record high but some forecasters are predicting a decline in
U.S. and North American sales over the next few years.
FCA's profit margins in North America rose to 7.6 percent in
the third quarter from 6.7 percent last year, despite lower
shipments, but they were below the 11.2 percent reported on
Tuesday by U.S. rival GM. GM said it expected to maintain
double-digit margins in the region for several years.
Marchionne said FCA's failure to keep up with GM and Ford
on profitability in North America remained "the single
largest shortcoming that this group has against a competitor
class", but vowed to change that by 2018.
FCA reported strong earnings growth in Europe in the third
quarter, and profits also jumped at luxury brand Maserati,
helped by the launch of the Levante, its first SUV.
Group earnings remained under pressure in Brazil, although
some signs of recovery are expected in the current quarter.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
