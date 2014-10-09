MILAN Oct 9 Trading in the shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Milan will start on Monday only after the stock first debuts in New York, the Italian bourse said on Thursday.

Carmaker Fiat completed the full buyout of its U.S. unit Chrysler earlier this year and is now incorporating all of its businesses under Dutch-registered FCA, paving the way for a U.S. listing of the world's seventh-biggest auto group.

The opening auction for FCA shares in Milan will start at 1330 GMT and last for 15 minutes, while continuous trading will kick off at 1345 GMT, the bourse said.

Milan-listed FCA shares can from Monday be followed on Reuters terminals with the symbol.

Current Fiat shares will last trade on the Milan bourse on Friday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by David Holmes)