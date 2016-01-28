(Adds details, analysts, updates shares)

MILAN Jan 28 Concerns its updated business plan relies too heavily on a North American market near its peak sent shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles down more than 5 percent on Thursday.

Several brokers cut their target prices on the stock, adding an increased focus on sales of SUVs and trucks could also make the world's seventh-biggest automaker vulnerable to an oil price recovery.

At 1145 GMT, Milan-listed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) shares were down 5.2 percent at 6.595 euros.

"The main FCA market, (North America), may start to lose steam, while the decision of focusing on light trucks there - although rational - makes FCA more risky in case of a possible oil price recovery," Banca Akros said in a note to clients, trimming its rating on the stock to "accumulate" from "buy".

FCA raised the financial targets of its turnaround plan on Wednesday, following a better-than-expected performance in North America and Europe and strong sales of Jeeps.

While nobody was surprised by FCA's decision to delay its ambitious plans to complete a line-up of eight new sporty Alfa Romeo models - designed to take on German rivals in the high-margin premium car market - until mid-2020, analysts worried it left the carmaker too exposed to one region and product segment.

"FCA has consistently revised its strategy in recent years, as it reacts to - rather than pre-empts - shifting market trends," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock.

"The latest incarnation of the plan sees Alfa volume targets abandoned, and the heavy lifting shift entirely to NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement area)."

FCA made 85 percent of its profits last year in North America and said itself it expected 2015 and 2016 to be the auto industry's peak years in the region.

Pearson said his "neutral" rating was due largely to the possibility FCA might get involved in dealmaking, either by merging with a rival or selling some assets.

CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier this month FCA would focus on executing its business plan for now after his proposal to tie-up with U.S. rival GM was repeatedly rebuffed. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)