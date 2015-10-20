MILAN Oct 20 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
denied again on Tuesday having received state aid from
Luxembourg in a tax-related case, adding any findings by the
European Commission on that matter would have no significant
impact on its reported results.
The comments follow a report in The Financial Times which
said the Italian-American group was facing tax repayments
estimated at between 30-200 million euros ($34-227 million)
after its subsidiary Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe (FCF), which
lends money to other Fiat companies, found itself in the firing
line over a transfer pricing arrangement with Luxembourg.
"FCF did not receive any state aid and ... any finding in
this matter would be immaterial to the FCA Group's reported
results," FCA said in a statement.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that Starbucks and FCA would be told by European
authorities this week that their tax deals breach EU state aid
rules as regulators seek to crack down on tax avoidance across
the bloc.
($1 = 0.8809 euros)
