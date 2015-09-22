(Refiles to remove superfluous word in par 3)
MILAN, Sept 22 The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles said on Tuesday its vehicles do
not use any defeat devices like those at the centre of an
emissions scandal plaguing rival Volkswagen.
Shares in Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, plunged on
Monday and Tuesday after it admitted using software that
deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of
its diesel cars.
"FCA U.S. does not use 'defeat devices'," Fiat Chrysler said
in an emailed statement, adding that it was working closely with
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air
Resources Board to "ensure its vehicles are compliant with all
applicable requirements".
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)