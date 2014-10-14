GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
DETROIT Oct 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : * Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says Chrysler Group to recall
184,215 SUVs globally to replace part that manages restraint-system
deployment * Chrysler Group says occupant restraint control modules in certain 2014-model
Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs may short circuit, disabling
supplemental restraint systems like air bags and seat-belt pretensioners * Chrysler Group says is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the
issue
April 16 Shares of railroad equipment provider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp could rise as much as 20 percent as robust growth in the global mass-transit market offsets a recent slump in freight volumes, Barron's said.