MARANELLO, Italy, Sept 10 Outgoing Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Wednesday that taking on the chairmanship of Alitalia was a possibility but he would decide only after leaving the sports car maker in October.

The CEO of UniCredit, one of the main shareholders of Alitalia, said on Wednesday Montezemolo would be a good candidate for the chairmanship of the Italian carrier.

Montezemolo will step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni)