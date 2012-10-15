MILAN Oct 15 U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH has rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat Industrial, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.

"We have unanimously concluded that the proposal is inadequate and would not be in the best interest of CNH and its shareholders," CNH said.

Separately, Fiat Industrial said it was still pursuing a full merger and had asked advisors to explore whether the parties could agree on revised terms within the next several weeks.