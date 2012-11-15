MILAN Nov 15 The Italian market watchdog
expects Fiat Industrial, which is preparing for a merger
with its U.S. unit CNH Global, to remain listed on the
Milan stock exchange.
"I don't think it will leave the Milan bourse," market
regulator Consob president Giuseppe Vegas said on the sidelines
of an event on Thursday.
Vegas was asked about the prospect that Fiat Industrial may
transfer its listing to the Netherlands, where the new merged
entity will be based, after the merger with CNH is completed.
The merger plan, which aims to make the combined group's
stock more attractive to investors, was rejected by a committee
of advisers to the CNH board in mid-October.