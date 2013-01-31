BRIEF-Newlink reports Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy
* Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer
MILAN Jan 31 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial's Iveco unit is not for sale, Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.
"We need to stop talking about divestiture of Iveco," Marchionne said on a conference call with analysts. "I can find nothing structurally wrong with Iveco to suggest that it's a divestiture candidate."
Revenue at truck unit Iveco fell 7 percent to 8.9 billion euros ($12 billion) in 2012, the company said earlier.
* Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer
* Harbour Star Capital Inc- entered into a letter of intent dated may 17, 2017 that provides for a business combination with Eastwest Science Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: