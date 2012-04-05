* Marchionne wants to keep Iveco unit in group
* Working on CNH minorities issue, buyout not only option
* Marchionne confirms group 2012 targets
TURIN, April 5 Italian
engineering group Fiat Industrial is working hard on the
alliance front after changes to the group's capital structure
made it easier to contemplate such a move.
"We are continuously at work on alliances. The possibility
is for sure - much less in the agricultural machinery sector
than in the others," the group's chairman Sergio Marchionne said
at a press conference after a shareholder meeting.
Fiat Industrial, which broke off from the car-making arm of
Fiat at the start 2011, operates in the truck sector with its
Iveco brand and in the agricultural and construction machinery
business with its US listed CNH unit.
The shareholder meeting on Thursday approved the conversion
of Fiat Industrial's preference and savings shares into ordinary
shares, a move that makes it easier to finesse alliances.
Marchionne said he wanted to keep the group's Iveco truck
division inside the group.
There has been speculation in the past that Fiat Industrial
could consider merging Iveco with other truck companies or even
selling it.
The group's heavy truck segment has been hit by aggressive
competition. Marchionne said he expects demand in the sector in
Western Europe and in Latin America to fall in 2012.
China remains a key market for Iveco. Fiat Industrial
intends to use it as a springboard for exports to Latin America,
Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
"I think a hard landing is very improbable," Marchionne
said, answering a question on economic slowdown in China. Last
year the group's Chinese market shrank 7 percent.
Marchionne, who is also Chief Executive at carmaker Fiat
and its U.S. subsidiary Chrysler, confirmed the 2012
targets for Fiat Industrial, including a 25-35 percent dividend
payout policy with a minimum dividend pot of 150 million euros.
Asked about buying out minorities in CNH, where Fiat
Industrial has almost 90 percent, Marchionne said he would be
assessing the situation in the next few weeks.
"Buying out the minorities is not the only solution, we need
to chose the best thing," he said. "Technically we don't need
two listed companies," he said.