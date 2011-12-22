TURIN, Italy Dec 22 Italian heavy
machinery and truck maker Fiat Industrial is considering
whether to raise its proposed offer for Norwegian agricultural
machinery maker Kverneland after being trumped by
Japanese group Kubota, sources said on Thursday.
Agricultural tractor company Kubota raised its offer for
Kverneland to 1.62 billion Norwegian crowns ($273 million), or
10.50 crowns per share, from 8.50 crowns on Wednesday.
Fiat Industrial unit CNH Global had proposed an
offer worth 9.50 crowns. "CNH does not consider the matter
concluded and is studying possible counter-moves," a source
close to the file said.
A Milan broker said his company analyst did not want to see
Fiat Industrial drawn into an auction for Kverneland, an
acquisition which would have little impact on the group's
results.
Fiat Industrial shares were up 2.0 percent at 1135 GMT,
while Kverneland was down 1.9 percent at 10.5 crowns.