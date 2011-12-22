TURIN, Italy Dec 22 Italian heavy machinery and truck maker Fiat Industrial is considering whether to raise its proposed offer for Norwegian agricultural machinery maker Kverneland after being trumped by Japanese group Kubota, sources said on Thursday.

Agricultural tractor company Kubota raised its offer for Kverneland to 1.62 billion Norwegian crowns ($273 million), or 10.50 crowns per share, from 8.50 crowns on Wednesday.

Fiat Industrial unit CNH Global had proposed an offer worth 9.50 crowns. "CNH does not consider the matter concluded and is studying possible counter-moves," a source close to the file said.

A Milan broker said his company analyst did not want to see Fiat Industrial drawn into an auction for Kverneland, an acquisition which would have little impact on the group's results.

Fiat Industrial shares were up 2.0 percent at 1135 GMT, while Kverneland was down 1.9 percent at 10.5 crowns.