MILAN, April 30 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial is in the process of filing the
paperwork for permission to list shares in the U.S., said the
company's chairman on Tuesday.
Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from its sister company
Fiat in 2011, plans to merge with its U.S. unit CNH to
create the world's third-largest capital goods group.
"We are in the process of filing with SEC (Securities and
Exchange Commission)," said Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio
Marchionne, speaking to analysts on a conference call.
He said the procedure was on track for the merged company to
list its shares in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year.
As part of his introduction to the conference call after
Fiat Industrial's first-quarter earnings, he said he thinks the
truck market has touched bottom in the first quarter of this
year.