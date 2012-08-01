MILAN Aug 1 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it earned a trading profit of 631 million euros ($777 million) in the second quarter, beating forecasts, after a solid performance at its U.S. farm equipment unit CNH.

Analysts polled by the group had forecast trading profit for Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from car maker Fiat last year, of 575 million euros. Second-quarter trading profit was about 19 percent higher than a year earlier.

Net industrial debt was broadly stable at 1.96 billion at the end of June.

Earlier on Thursday CNH, which is to be merged into Fiat Industrial, had however disappointed investors by failing to raise its targets despite improved trading margins.

Shares in Fiat Industrial briefly turned positive after the results in volatile trading before losing again ground.

Fiat Industrial confirmed its 2012 revenue target at approximately 25 billion, and forecast a trading profit of between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion euros. It said it sees net income of about 900 million.