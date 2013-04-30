* Sees truck sales in European mkt falling 5-10 pct in 2013
By Jennifer Clark
MILAN, April 30 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial SpA cut its 2013 targets after sales in
recession-hit Europe continued to fall, pushing its truck unit
to a first-quarter loss that missed analysts' expectations.
The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and
Deere & Co, said on Tuesday it now sees truck sales in
the European market falling by between 5 percent and 10 percent
in 2013, slashing a forecast made as recently as January that
the truck market would be flat this year.
Fiat Industrial shares slumped 5.3 percent by the close,
making the stock the worst performer in the FTSE MIB blue-chip
index and more than wiping out its gains of the past four
sessions.
Robust sales of Case New Holland's huge, high-margin
tractors and harvesting combines could not offset declines in
trucks and construction equipment, as building and freight
hauling withered still further in an uncertain economy.
Revenue at truck unit Iveco, which accounts for about one
third of group sales, fell 4 percent to 1.82 billion euros,
pushing Iveco to a trading loss of 9 million euros compared with
a profit of 63 million a year ago.
"Iveco's strongest markets are the ones in southern Europe
that are suffering the most," said Chairman Sergio Marchionne on
a conference call, adding that the truck market hit the bottom
in the first quarter.
Analysts were expecting a trading profit at Iveco of 55
million euros.
BELOW FORECAST
Fiat Industrial said it saw full-year revenue growing by
between 3 and 4 percent, down from a previous forecast of a 5
percent increase. Group trading profit was 411 million euros in
the first quarter, below the 435 million expected by an
analysts' consensus published on the company's website.
Fiat Industrial added in a statement that it saw net
industrial debt at between 1.4 and 1.6 billion euros this year,
up from the range of 1.1 to 1.4 billion euros it forecast at the
end of January.
At its agriculture and construction equipment arm CNH, net
revenue was flat at 3.79 billion euros, while trading profit
rose to 411 million euros from 368 million. All of that growth
came from farm equipment, where sales rose 8.3 percent.
Construction equipment sales plummeted 26.9 percent as
demand slowed in every region, the company said.
Fiat Industrial plans to merge with U.S. unit CNH later this
year to create the world's third-largest capital goods maker.
Merger plans are on track, Marchionne said, saying he expects to
call the shareholders' meetings necessary to approve the merger
in May.
"We are in the process of filing with SEC (Securities and
Exchange Commission)," he said, adding the merged company plans
to list its shares in the United States in the third quarter of
this year. It will have dual U.S.-Italy stock market listing.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Holmes)