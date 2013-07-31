GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks spooked, safe-haven assets jump as US missiles strike Syria
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
MILAN, July 31 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial shares should be listed in the U.S. by the end of September, and the company will hold a road show for investors from the end of August, its chairman said on Wednesday.
Milan-listed Fiat Industrial's shareholders last month approved a merger with its U.S. division CNH. The new group will be called CNH Industrial and will have a primary stock listing in the U.S.
"We have now completed a very long process of bringing CNH and Fiat Industrial together," said Chairman Sergio Marchionne on a conference call. "We expect (the result) will yield a U.S.-listed company by the third or fourth week of September."
Fiat Industrial and carmaker Fiat are both controlled by Exor.
Marchionne said CNH Industrial's management will be presenting the merged group to investors during road shows in the end of August and the start of September.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Shipping Minister ML Mandavia at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in Ne