MILAN, July 31 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial shares should be listed in the U.S. by the end of September, and the company will hold a road show for investors from the end of August, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Milan-listed Fiat Industrial's shareholders last month approved a merger with its U.S. division CNH. The new group will be called CNH Industrial and will have a primary stock listing in the U.S.

"We have now completed a very long process of bringing CNH and Fiat Industrial together," said Chairman Sergio Marchionne on a conference call. "We expect (the result) will yield a U.S.-listed company by the third or fourth week of September."

Fiat Industrial and carmaker Fiat are both controlled by Exor.

Marchionne said CNH Industrial's management will be presenting the merged group to investors during road shows in the end of August and the start of September.