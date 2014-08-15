UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Aug 15 Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 9.6 percent y/y at 273.9 million yuan(44.54 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ozFepe
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1495 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: