BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
LONDON, Sept 17 Polymer Group (PGI), a producer of engineered materials owned by private equity group Blackstone , said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy rival Fiberweb for 183 million pounds ($291 million) after it upped its initial offer.
Blackstone said in a statement that Fiberweb shareholders would be entitled to receive 103.2 pence per share, which includes the right to the Fiberweb interim dividend of 1.2 pence per share.
Fiberweb had said in August that it received a takeover offer worth 97.5 pence per share plus the interim dividend. Fiberweb shares closed on Tuesday at 96 pence.
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.