JERUSALEM Jan 15 First International Bank of
Israel (FIBI) said it will pay a dividend of 100
million shekels ($28.7 million) next month as its core capital
adequacy ratio continues to improve.
FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank, previously paid a 200
million shekel dividend last July.
Its core Tier 1 capital rose to 10.04 percent in the third
quarter from 9.65 percent at the end of 2012. Under Basel III
directives, the ratio was 9.88 percent.
"These are the highest ratios among the largest banks in the
Israeli banking system," the bank said on Wednesday. "The
capital ratios reflect the bank's high financial resilience, and
its potential for growth while paying a dividend to the investor
public."
The dividend will be distributed on Feb. 3.
($1 = 3.4821 Israeli shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)