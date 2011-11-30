JERUSALEM Nov 30 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported a steep drop in quarterly profit as expected on Wednesday, as its credit loss charge doubled and as weak equity markets weighed on its securities portfolio.

FIBI posted third-quarter net profit of 21 million shekels ($5.5 million), compared with 129 million a year earlier. Net income before a credit loss provision fell 15 percent to 465 million, while the credit loss charge jumped to 59 million shekels from 30 million.

FIBI earlier this month warned it might report a negligible profit in the quarter due to weak stock markets in Israel and internationally.

"Results for the third quarter were affected by the crisis in the capital markets in Israel and abroad, which led to a large drop in profitability," said Smadar Barber-Tsadik, FIBI's chief executive. "The pattern of growth and increased efficiency in core banking activity has been maintained. Particularly notable is the expansion in the group's retail activity, both at the bank itself and at the subsidiaries."

The bank said its securities portfolio contracted by 28 percent over the first three quarters of the year to 11.4 billion shekels.

FIBI's ratio of capital to risk assets rose to 12.7 percent from 12.4 percent a year ago.

($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)