TEL AVIV May 31 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported a 21.5 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, weighed down by credit loss charges and lower income from capital market activity.

FIBI posted first-quarter net profit of 142 million shekels ($36.6 million) compared with 181 million a year earlier. Net interest income rose 3.9 percent to 535 million shekels while the bank recorded a credit loss expense of 31 million shekels compared with income of 36 million a year ago.

"The crisis in the capital markets, which has been apparent from the large drop in turnover on the stock exchange, led to a decrease in customers activity in the capital market and as a result, to a fall in the bank's income from this activity," Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of FIBI, said.

She said the bank was continuing to employ measures to increase its efficiency.

FIBI's core Tier 1 ratio increased to 8.81 percent from 8.46 percent at the end of 2011.

"The core capital ratio, which is the highest in the banking system, constitutes a favourable buffer that is particularly important in these times of economic uncertainty," the CEO said.

Israel's banking regulator issued draft guidelines under which banks will have to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by January 2015.

($1 = 3.88 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)