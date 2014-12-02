MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexican real estate
investment trust (REIT) Fibra Uno has reached a deal
to acquire a portfolio of 19 properties for 10.5 billion pesos
($750 million), the company said in a statement to the stock
market published on Tuesday.
The portfolio includes 10 established shopping malls, two
others in development as well as seven lots to be developed.
REITs, known locally as fibras, issue certificates that
function like shares and allow investors to participate in
Mexico's property market without owning buildings.
(1 US dollar = 14.0032 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)