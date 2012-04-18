April 18 The Supreme Court of Canada on
Wednesday blocked speciality pulp maker Fibrek Inc's
private placement to Mercer International Inc, another
setback to the companies' planned merger.
Canada's top court declined to hear Fibrek's appeal of a
lower court's decision, according to a news release by
AbitiBowater Inc, doing business as Resolute Forest
Products.
Mercer and AbitibiBowater have been engaged in a battle for
Fibrek, which owns three mills with a production capacity of
760,000 tonnes.
Abitibi, which operates under the business name Resolute
Forest Products, already owns 46.8 percent shares of Fibrek.
The cease trade of over 32 million fully convertible
Fibrek's warrants to Mercer was also issued by the court of
appeal and a Quebec tribunal after which the case was heard by
the top court of Canada.