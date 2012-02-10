* Mercer offers C$1.30/shr for Fibrek
* Mercer offers 3 options to shareholders
* Offer represents a premium of 15 pct
* Mercer's offer tops Abitibi's bid by 30 pct
By Ankur Banerjee and Aftab Ahmed
Feb 10 Canadian pulp producer Mercer
International Inc plans to buy smaller peer
Fibrek Inc for about C$170 million ($171.04 million),
topping rival AbitibiBowater Inc's hostile bid by 30
percent.
Mercer's first deal in five years comes at time when weak
pulp demand has dragged wood pulp futures 11 percent in
the last 12 months and kraft pulp futures 12 percent in
the past ten months.
"Mercer sees a pulp market that is out of favour in the near
term and a chance to buy a good quality mill at a price that is
fair," David Shapiro, senior analyst at Aegis Financial said.
Mercer's C$1.30 a share offer represents a 15 percent
premium to Fibrek's Thursday close and will give the company
access to three mills with a combined annual production capacity
of 760,000 tonnes , helping it raise its output
capacity by 50 percent.
"On a dollar per tonne basis, (Fibrek's) assets are cheap,"
said Amer Tiwana, managing director at CRT Capital's research
division.
The deal comes just days after Fibrek, which was
looking for strategic alternatives, rejected AbitibiBowater's
bid of about C$130 million. AbitibiBowater operates under the
name of Resolute Forest Products.
"We believe this offer is preferable to AbitibiBowater's
initial offer. The bid is clearly superior. We look favourably
to Mercer's offer," analyst Shapiro said.
DEAL DETAILS
Fibrek's shareholders can choose to opt for an all cash
deal, a stock deal to get 0.0903 of a Mercer share for every one
Fibrek share, or a cash-and-stock deal where they could get 54
Canadian cents in cash and 0.0903 of a Mercer share in stock for
every share they hold.
Fibrek said it has agreed to waive off the shareholder
rights plan it had raised in the wake of AbitibiBowater's bid.
The waiver is for Mercer's offer alone, it said in a statement.
Raymond James is acting as financial advisor to Mercer,
while TD Securities is acting as financial advisor to Fibrek.
"This has been a challenging time for Fibrek ... we believe
this offer meets our goal and provides a significant premium
relative to Abitibi's unsolicited offer," Fibrek's chairman
Hubert Lacroix said in a statement.
Mercer has also agreed to buy 32.3 million special
warrants from Fibrek for C$1.00 each, which can be fully
converted to a Fibrek shares.
Shares of Fibrek had lost more than 50 percent of their
value since touching a high of C$1.70 in March 2011, before
recouping in November on AbitibiBowater's offer.
They were trading around the offer price at C$1.29 in late
morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.